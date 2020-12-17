Video shows truck lose control on slick road, narrowly miss EMS crew

COLLIER TWP., Pa. (WJW) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a minor accident in Pennsylvania Wednesday when a skidding truck slammed into their vehicles.

Collier Township EMS shared video of the incident on Facebook.

The video shows a car up an embankment and people below responding. A white pick-up truck rounds a bend and skids right into one of the vehicles as everyone runs.

The post stated: “Crew was on scene of a minor accident, checking on the occupant for injuries when this happened. This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time. Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: