ATLANTIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WJW) – The rescue of a 4-year-old boy who got lost in the woods was captured on New Jersey State Police body camera video.

According to troopers, the little boy and his dog wandered off Tuesday.

His mother could hear his voice but couldn’t find her son.

Troopers eventually found him and the dog about half a mile from his house.

The body camera video from state police shows the little boy was ready to be found.

You can see troopers running in an area and one of them yelling, “It’s okay! I got you,” while the child cries.

“We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health,” police said.