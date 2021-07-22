Video shows thieves casually walk out of TJ Maxx with armfuls of stolen items

(Video Credit: Instagram user @INFLNZR)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJW) — Two men are seen in a surveillance video walking out of a TJ Maxx in California with arms full of stolen items.

Instagram user @INFLNZR shared the video, which went viral, on July 17. His caption reads: “Shoplifters know there’s nothing we can do. Just happened about 15 minutes ago.”

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jeretta Sandoz told CBSLA she blames such behavior on Proposition 47: The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act. Among other changes, Prop 47 reclassified certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors in California.

Sandoz told CBSLA if the suspects are arrested, “they’re probably given the equivalent of a traffic ticket. So it’s not taken seriously.”