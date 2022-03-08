Video shows tense moments leading to shooting of suspect in Richland County

ONTARIO, Ohio (WJW) – Ontario police body camera video shows the moments leading up to police shooting a suspect, who was wanted for leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in Richland County.

The video was released to the FOX 8 I-Team Tuesday, following a public records request.

An officer can be heard on the video telling a dispatcher that police, Richland County Sheriff deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were in a standoff with the suspect, 31-year-old Jeremy Reynolds.

The suspect led police on a chase before the stolen vehicle stopped on Millsboro Road. The suspect refused to get out. He had a female passenger inside the vehicle with him.

Ontario police said they believe at least two gun shots were fired from inside the vehicle, but no one was hit.

The suspect’s vehicle caught fire, and the suspect exited wearing a ski mask holding what appeared to be a black handgun to the head of a female, police said.

A deputy and police officer fired shots at Reynolds. He was shot twice but not seriously injured.

Reynolds then stole a trooper’s cruiser and fled.

The pursuit continued onto US 30 at which time the suspect is alleged to have carjacked a minivan just east of state Route 603.

Police were able to find the minivan and Reynolds a short time later.

Reynolds is now being held in the Richland County Jail on charges of fleeing police and theft. More charges may be filed soon.

Officials are not saying if they recovered a gun from the suspect. The matter is still under investigation.