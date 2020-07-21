Video shows suspects assault clerk at Perkins Township gas station; police asking for help to identify them

**Warning: The video at the bottom of this page contains graphic content**
**The video above is from an unrelated incident in Perkins Township**
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Perkins Township are asking for help identifying two suspects seen on video assaulting a gas station clerk.
According to a post on the Perkins Township Facebook Page, it happened over the weekend. The suspects were seen driving a white SUV.
Police ask that anyone with information on the identities of the suspects message the department or call Det. Alexandar at 419-627-0824 ext. 6006. Callers can remain anonymous.
