Video shows suspects assault clerk at Perkins Township gas station; police asking for help to identify them

**Warning: The video at the bottom of this page contains graphic content**

**The video above is from an unrelated incident in Perkins Township**

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Perkins Township are asking for help identifying two suspects seen on video assaulting a gas station clerk.

According to a post on the Perkins Township Facebook Page, it happened over the weekend. The suspects were seen driving a white SUV.

Police ask that anyone with information on the identities of the suspects message the department or call Det. Alexandar at 419-627-0824 ext. 6006. Callers can remain anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: