EUCLID, Ohio – The Fox 8 I-Team obtained security video from an armed robbery, showing two men with guns, run into a restaurant early Sunday morning.

“They weren’t afraid to point the guns around and wave them around,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. “This was brazen.”

Police are thankful no one was injured, but officers say it was the words one suspect spoke before he was leaving that surprised everyone.

“After pointing guns at all the victims, ordering them to get on the floor, and taking money the one suspect tells everyone to have a nice day,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “It’s highly unusual.”

And the chief said despite the robber’s “polite” words, both suspects are wanted for aggravated robbery.

“No arrests have been made and we are asking for the public’s help,” said Detective Jeff Kotler. “If anyone saw or heard anything please reach out to our detective bureau.”