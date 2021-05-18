Video shows police chase suspect on I-90 after gun incident at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The Westlake Police Department released video of a chase over the weekend that started in Crocker Park.

Officers responded after receiving several reports of a person walking around the shopping center with a handgun. According to police, the suspect also pointed the gun at a victim near the Hyatt Hotel.

Police found the suspect and two others as they got into a Cadillac Escalade. Officers tried to stop the SUV, resulting in a chase eastbound on Interstate 90.

Officers used stop sticks. and the pursuit ended near West 140th Street and South Marginal Road.

Police arrested the driver, Brittany Worthy, 33, of Akron, and located a gun in the car. Worthy was arrested and charged with fleeing, aggravated menacing, improper handling of a firearm, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension and using weapons while intoxicated.

Brittany Worthy (Photo courtesy: Westlake police)

One passenger, a 30-year-old Cleveland woman, was charged with disorderly conduct. The other passenger was released without charges.

No one was injured during the incident and no shots were fired, according to Westlake police.