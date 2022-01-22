Video shows phenomenon on local lake with ‘singing ice’

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — You might think you’re listening to a Star Wars movie after hearing the pings and boings coming from a Northeast Ohio lake recently.

That’s what Stark Parks volunteer Sarah Betz thought, too, as she was hiking at Sippo Lake Park in Canton on Sunday.

At first, she blamed it on her earbuds but after taking them off and hearing it even louder, she then thought someone was “messing” with her.

But according to volunteers at the park, the out-of-this-world sounds coming from the icy lake were completely natural.

In a Facebook post, Stark Parks wrote, that people often say, “The lake is singing,” when this phenomenon happens.

They explained that as the temperature changes, the ice on the lake expands, contracts and moves causing sounds we certainly aren’t used to hearing in nature.

“We are very lucky that (she) was in the right place at the right time,” the post said. “Thank you, Sarah, for recording this amazing Sippo Lake chorus!”

“It was so fascinating to hear,” Betz said. “But I will admit I was a little freaked out by it.”