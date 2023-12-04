CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows chaos on Public Square long before gunfire erupted following the downtown tree lighting festival last month.

We’ve uncovered video not seen before and calls for help not heard before. It all reveals Public Square out of control for a long time leading up to gunfire. And, it raises new questions about safety at an event for families.

The shooting happened about 8:42 p.m. on Nov. 25. It sent two teens to the hospital.

But, RTA security video shows a big crowd of people running in a panic just after 8 p.m. And a 911 call came in even well before that.

“Hundreds of people came running in from the celebration screaming,” a caller said. “I am a responsible adult person with children, and we were running.”

Another 911 call also came in around the same time.

Dispatch asked, “Yes, what’s happening?” That caller answered, “I just know everybody was running. Me and my friends, we took off.”

The initial callers said they had heard people talking about gunshots. But, police and Tower City security did not have any confirmation of gunfire at that time. Yet, the new video and 911 calls and police reports indicate fights on the square and panic.

The I-Team also obtained notes from dispatch. They show how police struggled with the crowd on Public Square for a very long time. The notes refer to a hundred juveniles fighting, fights breaking out all over, officers struggling to get to their cars and more.

Video courtesy Cleveland police

One person even texted 911 with a phrase including “need help now.”

Video from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument shows police just after the shooting. You see officers responding with guns drawn. And, you see one victim.

A 911 call after the shooting shows, “Shots fired … about five or six shots fired at the bus stop across the street from the hotel.”

We caught up with the mom who’d called 911. And, she told the I-Team: “We definitely are going to think twice about going to big events with lots of crowds in Cleveland. It was very scary. it was terrifying.”

Cleveland City Council Public Safety Chairman Michael Polensek reacted when we revealed the earlier trouble by saying, “Extremely troubling.”

The councilman points out Cleveland police are incredibly short-staffed, but he says, that’s no excuse.

“I’m hoping that they’ve learned a lesson here that you’ve gotta prepare,” he said. “Even though we’re down in the ranks, they’ve gotta bring in outside forces to help.”

Cleveland police did not answer questions on camera.

Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz released a statement saying:

The Cleveland Division of Police is committed to the safety of our citizens during large scale events. Part of the planning for a large event is providing a multi-layered approach and response to an incident. Multiple officers were on scene leading up to the tree lighting ceremony, during the event, and what transpired after it had ended. Officers responded to and broke up multiple juveniles fighting prior to the shooting. Their on-site presence was critical as they were able to immediately provide first-aid to the victims. Sadly, we are seeing incidents like these across the country given the proliferation of guns making them more accessible to those who shouldn’t have them. We continue to collaborate with all of our partners – which includes other law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, community groups, and businesses. – and look forward to seeing the impact the pay raises and 12-hour shifts will have on recruitment as we work to provide the best services to our residents.

Police have said the shooting is under investigation, although two teens face charges for having guns.