YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – Video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows just one of the impacts the opioid epidemic is having on people in our state.

Video on OSHP dash camera shows a car drifting between lanes, nearly crashing into a semi-truck and briefly off-roading before coming to a stop.

Troopers found the driver slumped over the steering wheel and gave him Narcan.

According to OSHP, troopers have made more than 71,000 operating a vehicle while impaired arrests since 2019. 25% of those drivers were on drugs, OSHP reports.

This incident happened Tuesday, September 27 in Youngstown, but the video is just now being released.