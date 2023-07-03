CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Police body camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows officers from Gates Mills and Chester Township rescuing a man from a burning vehicle following a crash.

The one vehicle crash happened Wednesday when the driver struck a utility pole on Mayfield at Westchester Drive in Chester Township.

According to Gates Mills police, Officer Arch Kimbrew noticed the vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on Mayfield Road around 8:30 p.m.

“At this time, Ptl. Kimbrew drove the 2.5-mile stretch of Mayfield Road with no emergency light activation to check for the vehicle,” said Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello. “As Ptl. Kimbrew entered Chester Township he observed the vehicle had struck a utility pole.”

The vehicle caught fire after impact. Kimbrew called Chester Township police and fire for assistance. Kimbrew then removed the semi-conscious driver from the burning vehicle for safety. The heroic act was captured on his body camera video.

A few minutes later, Chester Township Officers Matt Less and Nick Lacampo arrived and helped get the 23-year-old man further away from the car because the fire was starting to spread.

The man was taken to the hospital and the crash remains under investigation, according to Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young.