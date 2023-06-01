AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Police released surveillance footage showing the moment an SUV smashed into an Amherst business this past weekend.

The damage left behind at Barra Restaurant was disastrous.

The Taco shop’s owner, Aaron Byington, was left to pick up the pieces.

“They were coming up the street and fell asleep but continued through the building,” Byington said.

Amherst police said this all started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, when a Volkswagen driving at a high speed smashed into Barra Restaurant.

The driver, 18-year-old Connor Cordy, and the 16-year-old passenger with him suffered minor injuries.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. Not so lucky, the proud owner of this Amherst restaurant.

“The scary part right now is that you can touch one thing and a domino effect could happen,” Byington said.

Byington told Fox 8 in an interview this past weekend that the damage done by the crash is immense. However, he is just thankful everyone involved made it out ok.

“A couple of minor injuries but they walked away from it so thank God. A building can be rebuilt,” he said.