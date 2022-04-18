CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police and the Cleveland Department of Public Safety are investigating a shocking and deeply disturbing video that’s being shared on social media.

The video, dated April 6, appears to show two young men pointing loaded 9mm handguns with extra round tactical magazines directly at a CPD officer sitting inside of his cruiser in broad daylight.

The men, who might have been hiding behind a tinted-vehicle window, are also seen waving the weapons and laughing the entire time.

“When you look at that video and think what is going through their head, what are they thinking of,” said Councilman Mike Polensek, chair of the Cleveland Public Safety Committee. “They think they can do whatever they want. They’re not afraid.”

Polensek called the video very troubling and evidence of the dangers that police officers and the unsuspecting public face everyday.

Although the video is only 7 seconds long, he said many lives could’ve been changed forever.

“This could’ve gone extremely bad because if that officer would’ve looked to the right and saw a gun being pointed at him, they’d have every right to draw their service weapon and fire and they’d have every right, and then what would we hear… Why did they do that? Come on, when you’re that emboldened, when you think you can point a gun at a police officer and just laugh about it like it’s a joke, you’re playing with your own life,” Polensek said.

Neither the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association nor the Department of Public Safety commented on the video Monday, but a spokesperson confirmed the video is under investigation and being taken very seriously.

Polensek said he hopes something can be done because with such reckless behavior. He said it’s only a matter of time before the men hurt themselves or someone else.