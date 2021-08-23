Video shows Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama hit a wayward drive into a guy’s shirt

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 20: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan watches his shot on the third tee during the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at Liberty National Golf Club on August 20, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WJW) — A wayward drive into a guy’s shirt?

Yep. It happened during the second round of The Northern Trust Friday, and the unbelievable shot made by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was captured on video.

A wayward drive into … a guy’s SHIRT?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ggFebWnHT8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2021

Matsuyama hit the drive at the par-4 10th, Golf Digest reports.

After watching for the ball to drop, commentators were in disbelief when they realized what happened, saying: “What in the world? What are the odds? I mean, how?”

A spectator is heard in the video explaining exactly that.

“Went between my legs, hit my knee and somehow rolled into my shirt,” he said.

Matsuyama eventually made his way over, pointing to the man, saying: “You?” He marked the spot, and the man let the ball fall to the ground.

Matsuyama then signed the ball for the man before moving on to make bogey.

The PGA shared video of something similar that happened to Rory McIlroy seven years ago at the Tour Championship.