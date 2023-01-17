AUBURN, Wash. (WJW) – Police are searching for a man who they said tried to abduct a barista in Washington early Monday morning.

Surveillance camera footage that was released by the Auburn Police Department shows the man grabbing a barista’s arm as she hands him money with, what police described as a “looped tie zip device,” according to the Auburn Police Department.

In the video, the man is seen giving up quickly, leaving the dollar bills on the ground, and driving off.

Police said the man has a distinctive arm tattoo.

Police in Auburn, Washington, have appealed for information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect.

According to local reports, the attempted abduction took place at a coffee stand in Auburn.