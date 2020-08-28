Video shows man armed with machete stealing dog at Crocker Park, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Newly-released video shows a man armed with a machete stealing a dog from a shopper at Crocker Park.

Westlake police say a couple was walking their dogs in the complex on Tuesday night, when they were approached by the suspect carrying the machete.

The couple reported that the man was speaking incoherently and suddenly used the machete to cut one of their leashes and grabbed one of their dogs.

The pet owner tried to negotiate the safe return of his dog, but had to back away when the suspect came toward him with the machete.

The couple retreated and called 911 for help. The woman is heard telling the dispatcher in a frantic voice, “Please come, please!”

Westlake police officers rushed to Crocker Park and learned the man armed with the machete had released the dog unharmed, but the suspect was now menacing other shoppers, police said.

Officers approached the suspect, identified as Julius Bello, 30, of North Olmsted.

Police said Bello was armed with the machete and a smaller knife. He complied when police told him to drop the weapons.

They attempted to speak with Bello, and he said he was looking for his children.

On police dash cam video, an officer asked, “You want to find your babies?” Bello responded, “I want you to find them.”

On the video, Bello became agitated and while a number of witnesses recorded the incident, officers moved in and placed under him under arrest using minimal force.

Westlake police said, given the way the incident started, the officers who responded to Crocker Park used restraint by relying on their training in crisis intervention to make sure that no one was hurt.

Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, “It’s a tough situation for the officers because they don’t know how this guy is going to react to their verbal commands. They can try their best to deescalate the situation, but ultimately it’s up to the suspect who they’re trying to interact with or take into custody, on what happens. Luckily, it turned out well this time.”

Investigators said because Bello took the couple’s dog while threatening them with the machete, he was charged with aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

