PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – A video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows police at Orange High School the day they say they found a student had a gun in his car.

Internal emails also put a new spotlight on a chronic safety concern.

And, for the first time, the superintendent took questions about that.

Two weeks ago, police responded to Orange High after a bullet was found in the cafeteria. Police say a student admitted he had a gun in his car.

School security video shows officers arriving at the high school and making their way into the hallways.

Another camera shows multiple officers searching a car.

Internal emails reveal more about problems with the intercom system.

On the day of the gun incident, people in some rooms did not hear the announcement of a lockdown. But the intercom system had failed many times before.

Orange Teachers Association President David Miller said, “For years we’ve been dealing with persistent issues.”

He added, “We know there is much more that needs to be done. And we want to work with this administration, with this (school) board, to rectify those issues related to that incident and safety as a whole.”

One parent wrote in an email, “I was informed by my son, who was in the class with the student involved, that the P.A. system in their room was not working, and they did not know about the lockdown.”

Another email shows an administrator wrote, (the P-A system) has been an issue that I have brought up at numerous safety meetings…probably why the wires are so spliced.”



The I-Team recently revealed teachers had been sending emails about problems with the intercom system, on and off, dating back a decade.

The school district says the system’s been fixed, now.

Still, we took questions to the superintendent. We asked why it took this incident to really get the problem addressed.

Dr. Lynn Campbell said, “I would say, this incident really catapulted us forward.”



Dr. Campbell tells us the district had already started an upgrade of the intercom system.

The gun incident led to more repairs, testing, and tweaking.



The superintendent also said, “It’s been worked on over time. I wish it had been the quality it is now when that incident happened on May 2. But, it wasn’t good enough, and I wish it would’ve been better.”



The school district is now reviewing everything that happened in this case and the response to it while looking ahead and considering the response to everyday concerns about things like the intercom system.



Dr. Campbell said, “We just need to be quicker to respond when someone says something’s not working. And we will be.”



Just days ago, the teacher’s union announced a “no confidence” vote on the superintendent.

The school board, then, passed a resolution in support of him.



Meantime, Tuesday afternoon, Cuyahoga County prosecutors indicted the student accused of having the gun. 18-year-old Nolan Rosen now goes to Cuyahoga County Court later this month to face two felony weapons charges and a misdemeanor charge for inducing panic.