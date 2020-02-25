Video shows inmates escape from Stark County correctional center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)-- Surveillance cameras were rolling when five inmates escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Correctional Center outside of Canton.

Investigators said the group put a locker padlock into a sock and smashed out a four-pane window with steel framework. Then, they squeezed through the 22 inch by 22 inch opening and made a run for it.

The escapees immediately headed for a wooded area across the street, then scattered. The staff reported the escape almost immediately, but by the time law enforcement arrived, there were no signs of the inmates.

Four of the five escapees have been captured. Vincent Blanc, 24, of Canton, reamins on the loose.

All five will eventually be charged with escape and if convicted, could face up to five years in prison.