FORT MYERS, Florida (WJW) – Two suspects are facing multiple charges after a pedestrian was hit and a car flipped during a street race gathering in Florida.

According to the Lee County Sheriff, the illegal gathering took place in Fort Myers on Sunday, June 25.

The sheriff’s department posted to their Facebook page an aerial video that shows a vehicle burnout in a business parking lot, allegedly hitting a pedestrian, and then fleeing at “dangerously high speeds,” before the vehicle flips.

According to the post, two men were arrested.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote, “I made a promise to the residents of Lee County that street racing and takeovers will not be tolerated on our streets. We took this criminal’s car, gun, and his freedom. These groups think they’re taking over my streets…we’re coming for you!”