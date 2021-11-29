Video shows highway patrol cruiser struck by alleged drunk driver

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is recovering at home after the cruiser he was driving was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Trooper Jesse Brown was taken to the hospital Wednesday night moments after his cruiser was hit from behind on U.S. 250 near Township Road 856 in Ashland County.

Brown was responding to a crash scene when his cruiser was struck.

The I-Team obtained dash camera video of the crash.

“As he was approaching the crash scene there were other vehicles stopped in the roadway because of the crash,” said Lt. Brad Bishop. “The trooper slowed down, he was struck from behind by a driver of a pickup truck.”

Police arrested Scott Farnsworth, 46, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

“This was the night before Thanksgiving and it is a perfect reminder of what the dangers can be if you drink and drive,” Bishop said.

Farnsworth was not injured.

Bishop said he is thankful no one was seriously injured. The cruiser Brown was driving sustained significant damage.



“If you are going to drink alcohol, get an Uber, call for a ride, call a family member, “ Bishop said. “This incident is a good reminder of the importance of not drinking and driving.”