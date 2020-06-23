Video shows highway patrol chase and crash that critically injured 2 teens

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video showing a pursuit and crash that critically injured two teenagers on Cleveland’s west side Saturday.

OSHP said a trooper tried to make a traffic stop after he saw the driver of a Jeep Cherokee weaving on I-90 westbound near W. 44th Street just before midnight.

The dash camera video shows the driver speeding away from the trooper and exiting onto the West 98th Street ramp.

While the trooper’s lights and siren remained activated, the trooper sent a radio dispatch that he planned to terminate the pursuit. About two seconds later, the video shows the driver running a red light at West 98th Street and crashing into an SUV passing through the intersection.

The video shows the Jeep’s driver then running away from the vehicle and ignoring repeated orders from the trooper to “stay down.”

The trooper is heard repeatedly saying “do you want me to tase you?” to the suspect, before he deploys a taser and takes the man into custody.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old who were in the SUV were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle when it was hit, according to investigators. They were hospitalized in critical condition.

OSHP said investigators found drugs on the suspect, and he was driving with a suspended license. The agency said the case will be sent to prosecutors for charges.

charges filed against driver troopers say led them on a chase last weekend on clevelabd’s west aide…causing a crash, putting two people in the hospital in critical condition, and trying to run off on foot — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 23, 2020