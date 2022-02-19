Video shows helicopter crashing near Miami Beach swimmers

**Video Credit: Twitter/@MiamiBeachPD via AP**

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video (as seen above) shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.