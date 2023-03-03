CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police released new details Friday on the I-90 fatal crash that left a 22-year-old woman dead on Wednesday.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a red 2013 Bentley Continental in what police say appears to be a race or chase with a red Honda Civic moments before the crash at around 2 p.m. on I-90 East.

Police say both vehicles were operating well in excess of the posted 60 mph speed limit before the Bentley’s right front corner collided with the rear of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-90.

The force of the impact caused the Jeep to flip over on its roof ejecting a 22-year-old woman, a passenger of the Jeep, onto the road, officers say. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Jeep slid eastbound on its roof and crashed into the median wall before coming to rest. The Bentley crashed into the median wall and came to rest.

The 58-year-old man who was driving the Bentley was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police confirmed he had multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

Police say the Honda Civic didn’t make contact with either vehicle and left the scene.

The crash shut down I-90 Eastbound near the West 25th Street exit Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are requesting the driver of the red Honda Civic to contact the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit.

If anyone has information on the owner of the red Honda Civic, please call the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5290 or 216-623-3310.