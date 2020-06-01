1  of  4
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Cleveland curfew in effect through Tuesday night
Video shows drivers bypassing roadblocks on Interstate 90, police on scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Drivers are reportedly exiting Interstate 90 despite roadblocks set up as part of the curfew in effect for downtown Cleveland through Tuesday.

All exits into downtown Cleveland are supposed to be closed, Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports.

However, drivers were seen at I-90 east and Chester exiting the highway. Police were on scene.

The curfew is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday and includes the Market District of Ohio City. Those who violate the curfew may be arrested and have their vehicles towed.

Click here to view the updated Proclamation of Civil Emergency (Civil Unrest) and maps of the affected area.

Continuing coverage, here.

