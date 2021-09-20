Video shows driver making U-turn on I-90 that caused fatal wrong-way crash

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of a driver going the wrong way on I-90, leading to a fatal multi-car crash in Bratenahl Monday morning.

The FOX 8 I-Team reported that the crash happened around 10:30 a.m., shortly after reports of a driver going the wrong way.

According to EMS, one person was dead at the scene and four others were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In the video, you can see the driver come to a stop in the eastbound lanes. As other cars maneuver around the stopped vehicle, the driver makes a U-turn into incoming traffic.

The video released by ODOT cuts out before the crash happens.

The crash caused I-90 eastbound to shut down from Eddy Rd. to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a while, but all lanes have since reopened. The backup stretched for several miles around the crash scene.