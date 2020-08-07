Video shows deputies arrest Medina double homicide suspect

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW)– Newly-released video showed Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arresting the man accused of killing two women on Thursday.

Medina police said officers found the two victims dead inside a home in the area of Lafayette Road and Baxter Street, prompting a manhunt for 52-year-old Robert Dick.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Doug Hunter said law enforcement converged on an area in West Salem about 8 p.m. to search for the man. While he was not located at that time, they continued to receive tip calls reporting suspicious activity.

Then, at about 11:50 p.m., a person spotted the suspect in the area of Dragway 42.

“Remember, this man is accused of killing two women just hours before this arrest takes place. But when he’s confronted by the deputies, the man complies,” Hunter said.

Dick answered when asked his name by sheriff’s deputies. He also told deputies he had a pistol in his pocket. The video shows a deputy taking the gun and putting it on the ground.

The Medina Police Department will hold a news conference on the homicide at 1 p.m. Friday.

