Video shows car crash into home due to distracted driving: OSHP

FREMONT, Ohio (WJW) — We’ve heard it time and time again to set down distractions while driving, but cell phones aren’t the only thing diverting drivers attention away from the road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol warns.

In a Facebook post, OSHP posted video showing a crash that troopers from the Fremont Post recently handled.

Officers say the driver ran off the road after removing her safety belt to reach for an item in the back seat, crashing into a deck.

This time, no one was seriously injured.

On average, the OSHP writes over 7,400 distracted driving tickets every year, which remains a top priority so crashes like this one can be prevented – by simply eliminating distractions.

OSHP says, “It can wait.”