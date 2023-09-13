GLACIER BAY NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (WJW) – Alaskan wildlife officials released captivating footage that shows an encounter between a bear, a wolf, and a moose with her calf at Glacier Bay National Park.

The video was recorded in early July.

In the footage, a bear can be seen approaching the moose and her calf. Sensing the bear’s presence, the moose lunges towards the intruder, initiating a tense confrontation. While the moose and bear engage in a battle, a stealthy wolf moves in, seizing the opportunity to approach the distracted moose calf.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the Southeast shared the video, describing it as a rare glimpse into the dramatic encounter between predators and prey. The camera responsible for capturing this dramatic moment was placed along a popular animal travel corridor.