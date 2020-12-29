Video shows Avon police, firefighters rescue dog trapped in icy pond

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Avon firefighters rescued a golden retriever stuck in a pond at Veterans Park Monday.

According to a release from the Avon Police Department, it happened at about 2:25 p.m.

Police and firefighters responded after reports of a dog in the water. When they arrived, they saw the pup attempting to get out of the pond, but the thin ice kept breaking.

An officer began to remove his socks and shoes in an attempt to go in after the dog. But the fire department then arrived and had two firefighters put on ice suits to retrieve the pup, who was about 15 feet from shore.

Once the dog was out of the pond, they put blankets on it and took it to the cab of the fire engine to warm up and dry off.

The owners, who were on scene, then took the dog home.

