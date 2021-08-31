Video shows Amazon driver vandalize Parma resident’s yard after calling sign racially offensive

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered video of a man delivering for Amazon flying into a rage over signs and flags in the yard of a Parma homeowner.

A delivery driver for Amazon found himself captured on security video and in the spotlight after he ripped out a sign and pulled down flags.

The video shows the delivery man walking up the driveway and asking, “What is all this right here?” He makes specific mention of a sign he considered racially offensive.

The homeowner told him everything is being recorded on video and audio.

However, the man making the delivery said, “I don’t give a [expletive].” You can see him grab the sign he considered offensive, pull it up and heave it.

He then called the homeowner a “coward” and started yanking at flags at the edge of the property. He grabbed one and throws it into another yard.

Will Klepatsky, the homeowner, isn’t shy. He said he’s had political signs, military flags and more out in his yard for a long time.

He told the I-Team that when the delivery driver started acting out, he was scared.

“I’m afraid. I’m an old guy. I can’t run,” Klepatsky said. “I said, ‘I don’t want to discuss this.’ You know, he’s a stranger. He just mocked me and called me a coward and held up the packages he was supposed to deliver.”

Klepatsky called Parma Police.

He said this isn’t the first incident with an Amazon driver. Two other video clips show a driver throwing trash and some kind of liquid on the driveway.

After the I-Team heard about what happened, we contacted Amazon. We even sent the company some of the videos.

In a statement, Amazon Spokesman Branden Baribeau wrote, “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated by Amazon. However, the behavior in the video does not reflect the high standards we have for our drivers; we will investigate internally and appropriate action will be taken if needed.”

Parma Police say they are doing follow-up investigations and they will have the case reviewed by a prosecutor to determine if any charges should be filed.

Meanwhile, we also asked Klepatsky about having signs that he knows might provoke people.

“I stuck with it because I’m not going to let these bullies that don’t like freedom of speech tell me what to do,” he said. “They’re just signs that represent my understanding of what’s going on in the world and supporting the people that want peace.”

The I-Team will check back with Amazon and police to find out the results of their investigations.