Video shows 4-year-old boy being taken from bed hours before he’s found dead

Darriynn Brown (Photo Credit: Dallas County Jail)

DALLAS (AP) — About two hours before a 4-year-old was found dead on a street in a southwest Dallas neighborhood, home surveillance video shows a man lifting the sleeping boy from his bed and carrying him away.

That’s according to court documents. Authorities on Monday identified the child who was found killed Saturday as Cash Gernon.

Darriynn Brown is was being held in the Dallas County jail on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

Police say they anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

