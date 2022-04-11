CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police released video showing two vehicles connected to an alleged kidnapping on Cleveland’s east side over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday at 7 a.m. near East 79th Street and St Clair Avenue, according to Cleveland police.

Police told the FOX 8 I-Team a witness called 9-1-1 saying she saw two men “assault” a victim who appeared to be about 17 or 18 years old. Then, she says, the attackers put the victim in the trunk of a car and drove north on East 79th, police say.

Surveillance video shows two cars connected to the apparent abduction: a gray SUV and a red sedan with a license plate of JFK2505.

Anyone with any information about these vehicles is urged to contact police at 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.