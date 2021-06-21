Video shows 2 children dodge bullets during sidewalk shootout: NYPD

** Video and details of this story are disturbing **

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx.



Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (WJW) — Disturbing video was released by NYPD that shows two small children dodging bullets on a Bronx sidewalk when a gunman shot another man multiple times at close range.

In the Tweet above, NYPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate two men seen in the video shooting at another man on Thursday.

According to our sister station WPIX, authorities say the unidentified shooter walked up and opened fire at the 24-year-old victim, striking him in the back and both legs. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private car and is reportedly in stable condition, police say.

WPIX reports the children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, were just walking down the street on their way to buy a loaf of bread when it happened and did not know the victim.

Police say both children were not physically injured.

