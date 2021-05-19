Video shows 11-year-old girl fight off attempted kidnapper while waiting for school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — Video captures the moments a man tried to grab and kidnap a little girl waiting at a bus stop in Florida.

Jared Stanga, 30, faces charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery in the case.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on May 18 at around 7 a.m.

A white Dodge Journey pulled up to the 11-year-old girl who was waiting for her bus. A man got out of the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife.

The suspect then grabs the little girl. She struggles and was able to fight and break free from the suspect’s grip.

She is now safe with family.