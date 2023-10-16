DALLAS, Texas (WJW) – A 22-year-old has been arrested after opening fire at the State Fair of Texas on Saturday.

Video shared via Storyful shows the scene just moments after the shooting. Frightened guests can be seen ducking down under tables as police work to track down the shooter.

Credit: @Puffinfluff via Storyful

Credit: @Puffinfluff via Storyful

Credit: @Puffinfluff via Storyful

According to a post from the Dallas Police Department, the shots rang shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Tower Building at the State Fair of Texas. Three people were shot and the suspect ran from the scene, but officers later tracked him down.

Cameron Turner, 22, is now facing three counts of aggravated assault, according to police.

Officials say a preliminary investigation determined Turner shot at another man.

The victims’ injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.