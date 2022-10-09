VALDEZ, Alaska (WJW) — Bear sightings are expected up in Valdez, Alaska. But it’s not every day citizens there have to deal with a rogue sea lion.

A disturbance was reported at an RV park Friday, and local police were called in to help guide a large sea lion back to the water.

“The animal was distressed, tired, and we thought, possibly looking for snacks at the gas station,” the Valdez Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police captured the mammal’s plight on video, as seen at the top of the story. With the help of a resident’s backhoe, the lost creature was eventually helped to his natural habitat.

“A legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend,” the department said.