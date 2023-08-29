GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFOX captured the scene of a school bus crash in Gates Mills on Tuesday afternoon, which prompted road closures.

The eastbound lanes of Mayfield Road at the West Hill Drive intersection were closed for the crash, Chagrin Valley Dispatch reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.

A pickup truck carrying a trailer could be seen in contact with the bus’ front end. The bus’ labeling designates it came from Geneva Area City Schools.

FOX 8 News is working to obtain more details about the crash.