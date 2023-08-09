MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (WJW) — Wallabies can run up to 30 mph and jump 19 feet, but that didn’t stop deputies in Arizona from staying on the animal’s tail.

The wallaby named Wally escaped from the Farm Angels Sanctuary, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said Wally escaped after a strong windstorm two weeks ago damaged his enclosure.

The body cam video shows the wallaby jumping very high to try and leap a wall and nearly did.

But workers from another sanctuary and deputies were able to safely contain it in a cage.

Wally’s owners took him to the sanctuary because he needed to be treated by veterinarians familiar with Wallabies and is now safely back at the sanctuary workers said.

In addition to being fast, wallabies are not the same as kangaroos, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo. Kangaroos are also much bigger at nearly six feet tall.