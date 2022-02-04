Video: Residents cruise through Cleveland neighborhood on snowmobiles during winter storm

by: Jordan Unger

CLEVELAND (WJW) – This week’s winter storm brought heavy snow across Northeast Ohio and some residents weren’t using their regular vehicles to get around the streets.

The Treehouse Bar and Grill in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood captured video Thursday night of some residents cruising down the street on two snowmobiles.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said, “This is what we love to see! Winter is here, we might as well embrace it!”

Check the latest local snow totals released by the National Weather Service here.

