JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Video of the moment an Ohio state trooper was hit by a pickup truck that lost control on an icy bridge has been released. The trooper received minor injuries.

Trooper Tanner Guinther was at the scene of a one-vehicle crash on an ice-covered bridge on Interstate 71 North, near mile marker 193, just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to a news release from the patrol. That vehicle was just north of the County Road 175 bridge, in the median.

As Guinther was standing outside of his cruiser, a pickup truck operated by a 37-year-old driver from Carroll lost control on the bridge and struck Guinther’s cruiser, then went into the median and struck Guinther and the other crashed vehicle, a Jeep.

Guinther was taken to an Ashland hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released. The driver of the pickup truck and the Jeep were not injured.

