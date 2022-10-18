**Video in the player above is courtesy of James Starr via Storyful.

(WJW) — A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky.

Twitter video provided via Storyful shows “a good snow shower” coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.

“Snow in October is rather rare in Kentucky,” the National Weather Service in Louisville wrote in a Tuesday Twitter post. “Historical records have the earliest snows at Louisville and Lexington in early October, with Bowling Green in mid-October.”

**Video in the player above is courtesy of @TimJack13395226 via Storyful.

NWS Louisville issued a freeze warning for Tuesday morning, anticipating freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s that will last through Thursday around the Louisville metropolitan area, including Lexington, as well as wind gusts up to 30 mph on Tuesday in central Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Sub-freezing temperatures are also expected in eastern Kentucky, including Gray, through Thursday morning, according to NWS.