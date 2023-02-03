CLEVELAND (WJW) — Powerful waves crashed onto the shores of Lake Erie Friday morning, some even reaching I-90 near the East 55th Street Marina.

Below is a look from FOX 8’s roof camera just as the sun began to rise and morning commuters were traveling along a very icy I-90. Spray from the waves blanketed the roadway, immediately freezing and causing dangerous road conditions.

Video, seen below, shared by FOX 8 viewer Matt Lance shows the beautiful blue hues that settled over the area as the city braced for the frigid air.

Temperatures dipped down to the teens along with strong winds causing wind chills to plummet dangerously low to below zero.

Bands of lake effect snow impacted portions of Northeast Ohio but not much accumulated.