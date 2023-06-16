ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Video shared with FOX 8 News shows a possible tornado captured from Ashland County amid severe storms that swept through Northeast Ohio Thursday night.

A FOX 8 viewer took the video while heading from Wooster to Ashland on State Route 250.

The video was taken while Ashland County was under a tornado warning. Around this time, a trained spotter reported a tornado touching down south of the village of Congress.

Several tornado reports were made throughout northern Ohio during the storms. The National Weather Service will conduct surveys on various sites Friday to determine if any can be confirmed.

FOX 8 continues tracking the impact of the storms, including damage and power outages across Northeast Ohio. Keep up with weather alerts right here.