Portions of I-480 east and west closed due to semi rollover, debris in roadway

(WJW) — Portions of Interstate 480 east and west are closed after a semi rollover near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Traffic Alert: The following is closed due to a crash. I-480 east to I-71 north and south, I-480 west to SR 237 south. Please avoid the area and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/fHL9ResclS — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 30, 2020

The incident happened at the Interstate 480 and Interstate 71 split, and debris from the semi was in the roadway.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-480 east is closed at the northbound and southbound Interstate 71 ramps. Interstate 480 west is closed beyond state Route 237 south, and Interstate 480 east is closed at Interstate 71.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on injuries.

We have a crew at the scene.

