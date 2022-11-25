AURORA, Illinois (WJW) – Body camera video of police rescuing a mother and her child who fell through the ice into a pond has been released.

It happened in Aurora, Illinois.

The officers rushed to the scene Wednesday following a report of a 9-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice in a retention pond, along with the child’s mother who tried to save him.

The boy had walked onto a frozen section of the pond to retrieve a football when he fell through the ice.

Two officers swam to save the drowning child and the woman who were in the water.

Officers were able to safely return to land with the boy and his mother.

The child was hospitalized, and so were the two officers. All are expected to be okay.