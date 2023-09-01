GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Garfield Heights police officer was injured in a Thursday evening crash.

Police Chief Mark Kaye told FOX 8 News the officer was helping locate suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle near the intersection of McCracken Road and East 115th Street at about 7 p.m. that day.

The officer had activated the lights and sirens on his cruiser, Kaye said.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries.