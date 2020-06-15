VIDEO: Police looking for man seen assaulting worker who told him to wait outside store due to mask policy

CEDAR HILL, Texas (WJW) — Police in Cedar Hill, Texas, are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video pushing a store employee.

Police recently shared the video on Facebook. They say on June 6, a man walked into a business that has a policy that requires customers to wear a mask due to coronavirus.

According to the Facebook post, the man was asked to wait outside the business where an employee would help him.

Police say the man refused, and was swearing at employees; when an employee demanded he leave the store, police say the suspect assaulted the employee, causing injury.

Witnesses told police the suspect left in a red sports car.

