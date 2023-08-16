NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) — Suspected check scammers drove at a police officer then hit a patrol car trying to flee a bank, according to North Royalton police.

Police said they were called to the Fifth Third Bank on Royalton Road about a possible fraudulent check being cashed.

North Royalton police said in a statement Wednesday that their investigation revealed the pair cashed checks totaling $8,300 at the Parma Heights and North Royalton branches of Fifth Third Bank using the identities of victims from Toledo and Minnesota.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle is a white 2022 Chrysler Pacifica minivan that was rented from Enterprise Rent A Car in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Detectives say that vehicle was rented by Nicole Jasper and that the vehicle has not been returned to the rental car company.

The vehicle has visible damage to the front bumper and left side from the collision with the cruiser, investigators said.

The incident took place Friday, July 7. Police have been investigating the crime and are now asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with any information on the identities of those involved is asked to contact the North Royalton Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-582-6216 at extension 215.