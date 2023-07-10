CANARY ISLANDS, Spain (WJW) — Passengers on a full flight headed to England got quite the surprise last week when the pilot made an announcement before takeoff.

Video captured by a passenger last Thursday depicts travelers in their seats when the pilot says that due to weather conditions, a short runway and there being so many people, the plane was “too heavy to take off.”

He then asked for up to 20 people to volunteer to get off the plane so the journey out of Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands, could continue to Liverpool.

Photo courtesy Storyful video

People were offered 500 Euro to volunteer, and EasyJet confirmed to the Liverpool Echo the plane was overweight and that 19 people chose to take the airline up on the offer.

The plane ride was reportedly delayed by two hours due to the setback, an airline tracker showed.