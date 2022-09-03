TUPELO, Mississippi (WJW) – A Walmart in Mississippi was evacuated early Saturday morning after a pilot threatened to “intentionally” crash into the store.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, they became aware of the situation at about 5 a.m. on Saturday and the pilot has since made contact with 911 dispatchers.

The department said they worked to evacuate the store and disperse people “as much as possible.”

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” police said in the post to Facebook.

Video posted on social media shows a low flying plan. One poster said the pilot “circled over” their work place several times.

Police note the airplane may be a King Air Beechcraft plane.

Police have since evacuated all stores in the area, according to FOX 8‘s parent company Nexstar.